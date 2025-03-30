Two rare defeats in a row for Berwick hockey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A somewhat deflated Berwick hockey side travel to Edinburgh Uni this weekend in the Women’s East Three League.

The Borderers have suffered back-to-back defeats as a fixture backlog starts to take its toll on a travel-weary squad.

They went down 5-1 at near neighbours Kelso last-midweek before suffering a narrow 3-2 reverse to third-placed Eskvale.

Berwick, however, remain second in the table and were at home to Ross High on Wednesday night.

They have two games in hand on leaders Inverleith, who are now thirteen points clear.