Tweedmouth suffer reverse in Border derby

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 29th Dec 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 09:32 GMT
A bumper crowd of 275 were at Home Park to see Coldstream beat Tweedmouth Rangers 2-1 in the East of Scotland League’s border derby.

Rangers almost went behind when Kieran Ingram had his head in his hands after his shot hit the bar and went over, drawing the oohs and aahs from those gathered on the sidelines.

They silenced the home fans five minutes before the break when Euan Duff nodded in from Craig Heath’s header from a corner.

The Streamers levelled when Thomas Grey raced clear off the defence and rounded the keeper to roll into the net.

The Berwick side led at the breakThe Berwick side led at the break
The winner came when Bailey Patterson put the loose ball away after efforts from both Grey and Ingram had come back off the crossbar.

Tweedmouth are at home to Vale of Leithen this Saturday in the Second Division.

Rangers are six points clear of the visitors, who currently occupy the second relegation spot, and will approach the game as a big six pointer.

The Border Amateur League are still on their festive break and don’t return to action until the 11th January when Highfields United host Earlston Rhymers and Tweedmouth Amateurs are at home to Hawick United in the A division.

Berwick Town take on Gala Hotspur in the B Division when they return from the break on the same weekend.

