Tweedmouth suffer reverse in Border derby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rangers almost went behind when Kieran Ingram had his head in his hands after his shot hit the bar and went over, drawing the oohs and aahs from those gathered on the sidelines.
They silenced the home fans five minutes before the break when Euan Duff nodded in from Craig Heath’s header from a corner.
The Streamers levelled when Thomas Grey raced clear off the defence and rounded the keeper to roll into the net.
The winner came when Bailey Patterson put the loose ball away after efforts from both Grey and Ingram had come back off the crossbar.
Tweedmouth are at home to Vale of Leithen this Saturday in the Second Division.
Rangers are six points clear of the visitors, who currently occupy the second relegation spot, and will approach the game as a big six pointer.
The Border Amateur League are still on their festive break and don’t return to action until the 11th January when Highfields United host Earlston Rhymers and Tweedmouth Amateurs are at home to Hawick United in the A division.
Berwick Town take on Gala Hotspur in the B Division when they return from the break on the same weekend.