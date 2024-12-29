Tweedmouth suffer reverse in Border derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bumper crowd of 275 were at Home Park to see Coldstream beat Tweedmouth Rangers 2-1 in the East of Scotland League’s border derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers almost went behind when Kieran Ingram had his head in his hands after his shot hit the bar and went over, drawing the oohs and aahs from those gathered on the sidelines.

They silenced the home fans five minutes before the break when Euan Duff nodded in from Craig Heath’s header from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Streamers levelled when Thomas Grey raced clear off the defence and rounded the keeper to roll into the net.

The Berwick side led at the break

The winner came when Bailey Patterson put the loose ball away after efforts from both Grey and Ingram had come back off the crossbar.

Tweedmouth are at home to Vale of Leithen this Saturday in the Second Division.

Rangers are six points clear of the visitors, who currently occupy the second relegation spot, and will approach the game as a big six pointer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Border Amateur League are still on their festive break and don’t return to action until the 11th January when Highfields United host Earlston Rhymers and Tweedmouth Amateurs are at home to Hawick United in the A division.

Berwick Town take on Gala Hotspur in the B Division when they return from the break on the same weekend.