Tweedmouth still hope to avoid relegation

Tweedmouth Rangers will look to keep their slender survival hopes alive when they host Kennoway Star in the East of Scotland Second Division this Saturday.

The Rangers are rock bottom of the table and eight points from safety with three games to go.

Tweedmouth Amateurs were meanwhile left questioning some of the refereeing decisions as they drew 2-2 against Hawick Waverly – confirming their relegation from the Border Amateur A Division.

Kyle Wood struck both goals ahead of hanging up his boots, but was denied a hat-trick by one questionable decision and then was booked when clear on goal and brought down by the last defender.

It's down to the business end of the Border football season

The result ended the Amateurs season.

Highfields United still have three games to go, and they went down to a heavy 7-2 defeat by champions-elect Langlee.

United, who are fourth, go to Hawick United this weekend.

Berwick Town were 6-1 winners against Ancrum in the B Division.

Wallace (2), Hume, Hossack (2), and Forte were the red and blacks’ scorers.

Town have no game this weekend and take on Stow at Billendean on the 10th May.