Tweedmouth share the spoils with Shipyard

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 17:31 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 10:00 BST

A late leveller denied Tweedmouth Rangers all three points against Burntisland Shipyard.

Rangers took the lead at MKM Shielfield as Cammy Howden marked his return with a goal.

The visitors turned things around to lead before Craig Bell equalised.

Christian Temple netted in the 80th minute to put Tweedmouth back in front but they were pegged back by a late effort that made it 3-3.

Christian Temple was on target again for the 'Gers

They face a stern test this weekend when they take on First Division Whitehill Welfare in the second round of the King Cup.

Tweedmouth Amateurs went down 4-0 at Chirnside United in the A Division of the Border Amateur League while Highfields’ game at Hawick United was postponed.

Berwick Town suffered a heavy 8-1 defeat at Tweeddale Rovers in the B Division that leaves them in 12th spot going into the Christmas break in fixtures.

Tweedmouth will look to regroup in the New Year as they’re rooted to the foot of the table, with Highfields in fourth spot, ten points adrift of leaders Duns.

