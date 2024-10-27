Tweedmouth Rangers take on League leaders
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And the challenge they face couldn’t be any tougher as they take on runaway Second Division leaders Armadale Thistle at MKM Shielfield.
Thistle are unbeaten so far with nine wins and a draw while Rangers are in twelfth with games in hand on the sides around them.
Tweedmouth Amateurs were handed a confidence-booster ahead of their big Scottish Amateur Cup third round tie at Annbank United this weekend with a 3-1 win over now bottom-of-the-table Langhom Legion in the Border Amateur A Division
Euan Cromarty, Kyle Wood and Leighton Robertson were on target in the second half as Tweedmouth secured their first victory in seven attempts and saw them go ahead of the Legion on goal difference.
Third-placed neighbours Highfields United were hit by a late sucker punch as they went out of the Colin Campbell Cup in a nine-goal thriller at Hawick United.
The hosts scored what proved the winner in the 89th minute of a pulsating end-to-end clash.
Berwick Town’s B Division game against Biggar United was postponed
Highfields host Green law in the A Division on Saturday while Berwick Town travel to Selkirk Victoria in the B Division.