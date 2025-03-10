Tweedmouth pegged back in six goal thriller

When your luck’s out, your luck’s out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tweedmouth Rangers blew a three-goal lead and had to settle for a point against Vale of Leithen last Sunday afternoon.

Sam Bell put Rangers in front and they increased their advantage with Craig Bell put away a spot-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell added his second to make it 3-0 in the first half of the East of Scotland Second Division relegation battle.

All the local football action

Rangers were out of the bottom two at that point and had leapfrogged the visitors on goal difference.

But the Vale stormed back in the second period with three of their own to earn the draw.

Kev Wright’s side have to dust themselves down and go again when they host promotion-chasing Edinburgh College on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s derby weekend in the Border Amateur League as Highfields United take on Tweedmouth Amateurs.

With the sides at opposite ends of the table, Tweedmouth can expect few favours from their hosts.

The Ammies gave themselves a glimmer of hope in their battle to beat the drop in the Border Amateur A Division.

They are currently occupying the second relegation place, six points adrift of Langholm Legion, but with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when Jordan Crombie let fly with a wonder strike from distant to open the scoring against mid-table Chirnside they began to believe.

Kyle Wood launched himself to power in a diving header from a Leighton Robertson cross for the second and although the visitors made it uncomfortable when they pulled one back in the second half, Tweedmouth held on for a big three points.

Berwick Town had an afternoon they’ll want to forget as they suffered a heavy 10-1 defeat at Kelso Thistle in the B Division.

Town are at home to Selkirk Victoria on Saturday and can expect another challenging afternoon with the visitors in third spot and chasing promotion.