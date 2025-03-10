Tweedmouth pegged back in six goal thriller
Tweedmouth Rangers blew a three-goal lead and had to settle for a point against Vale of Leithen last Sunday afternoon.
Sam Bell put Rangers in front and they increased their advantage with Craig Bell put away a spot-kick.
Bell added his second to make it 3-0 in the first half of the East of Scotland Second Division relegation battle.
Rangers were out of the bottom two at that point and had leapfrogged the visitors on goal difference.
But the Vale stormed back in the second period with three of their own to earn the draw.
Kev Wright’s side have to dust themselves down and go again when they host promotion-chasing Edinburgh College on Saturday.
It’s derby weekend in the Border Amateur League as Highfields United take on Tweedmouth Amateurs.
With the sides at opposite ends of the table, Tweedmouth can expect few favours from their hosts.
The Ammies gave themselves a glimmer of hope in their battle to beat the drop in the Border Amateur A Division.
They are currently occupying the second relegation place, six points adrift of Langholm Legion, but with a game in hand.
And when Jordan Crombie let fly with a wonder strike from distant to open the scoring against mid-table Chirnside they began to believe.
Kyle Wood launched himself to power in a diving header from a Leighton Robertson cross for the second and although the visitors made it uncomfortable when they pulled one back in the second half, Tweedmouth held on for a big three points.
Berwick Town had an afternoon they’ll want to forget as they suffered a heavy 10-1 defeat at Kelso Thistle in the B Division.
Town are at home to Selkirk Victoria on Saturday and can expect another challenging afternoon with the visitors in third spot and chasing promotion.