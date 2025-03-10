Tweedmouth pegged back in six goal thriller

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 09:35 BST
When your luck’s out, your luck’s out.

Tweedmouth Rangers blew a three-goal lead and had to settle for a point against Vale of Leithen last Sunday afternoon.

Most Popular

Sam Bell put Rangers in front and they increased their advantage with Craig Bell put away a spot-kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bell added his second to make it 3-0 in the first half of the East of Scotland Second Division relegation battle.

All the local football actionplaceholder image
All the local football action

Rangers were out of the bottom two at that point and had leapfrogged the visitors on goal difference.

But the Vale stormed back in the second period with three of their own to earn the draw.

Kev Wright’s side have to dust themselves down and go again when they host promotion-chasing Edinburgh College on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s derby weekend in the Border Amateur League as Highfields United take on Tweedmouth Amateurs.

With the sides at opposite ends of the table, Tweedmouth can expect few favours from their hosts.

The Ammies gave themselves a glimmer of hope in their battle to beat the drop in the Border Amateur A Division.

They are currently occupying the second relegation place, six points adrift of Langholm Legion, but with a game in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And when Jordan Crombie let fly with a wonder strike from distant to open the scoring against mid-table Chirnside they began to believe.

Kyle Wood launched himself to power in a diving header from a Leighton Robertson cross for the second and although the visitors made it uncomfortable when they pulled one back in the second half, Tweedmouth held on for a big three points.

Berwick Town had an afternoon they’ll want to forget as they suffered a heavy 10-1 defeat at Kelso Thistle in the B Division.

Town are at home to Selkirk Victoria on Saturday and can expect another challenging afternoon with the visitors in third spot and chasing promotion.

Related topics:Rangers
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice