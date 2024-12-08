Tweedmouth fixture hit by weather

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 8th Dec 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 09:28 BST
Tweedmouth Rangers boss Kev Wright has loaned out Matty Bauld and Keiran Wood to Ormiston Primrose.

The players have gone to get playing time and will be monitored by Rangers, who host Burntisland Shipyard in the East of Scotland Second Division this Saturday.

Their game against Oakley United last weekend fell foul of the poor weather and was called off, giving the side time to carry out an indoor training session.

Tweedmouth are in twelfth spot in the table with Burntisland just three points ahead in ninth.

The EoS side trained indoors following the postponement of their gameplaceholder image
The Border Amateur League programme was unsurprisingly also wiped out by the effects of Storm Darrah.

Fourth-placed Highfields United travel to Hawick United in the A Division while bottom of the table Tweedmouth Amateurs are at Chirnside United.

Berwick Town face a tough trip to second-placed Tweeddale Rovers in the B Division.

