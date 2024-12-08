Tweedmouth fixture hit by weather

Tweedmouth Rangers boss Kev Wright has loaned out Matty Bauld and Keiran Wood to Ormiston Primrose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The players have gone to get playing time and will be monitored by Rangers, who host Burntisland Shipyard in the East of Scotland Second Division this Saturday.

Their game against Oakley United last weekend fell foul of the poor weather and was called off, giving the side time to carry out an indoor training session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tweedmouth are in twelfth spot in the table with Burntisland just three points ahead in ninth.

The EoS side trained indoors following the postponement of their game

The Border Amateur League programme was unsurprisingly also wiped out by the effects of Storm Darrah.

Fourth-placed Highfields United travel to Hawick United in the A Division while bottom of the table Tweedmouth Amateurs are at Chirnside United.

Berwick Town face a tough trip to second-placed Tweeddale Rovers in the B Division.