Tweedmouth fixture hit by weather
The players have gone to get playing time and will be monitored by Rangers, who host Burntisland Shipyard in the East of Scotland Second Division this Saturday.
Their game against Oakley United last weekend fell foul of the poor weather and was called off, giving the side time to carry out an indoor training session.
Tweedmouth are in twelfth spot in the table with Burntisland just three points ahead in ninth.
The Border Amateur League programme was unsurprisingly also wiped out by the effects of Storm Darrah.
Fourth-placed Highfields United travel to Hawick United in the A Division while bottom of the table Tweedmouth Amateurs are at Chirnside United.
Berwick Town face a tough trip to second-placed Tweeddale Rovers in the B Division.