Tweedmouth enter EoS drop-zone

Tweedmouth Rangers slipped into the relegation places after suffering another narrow defeat.

They went down 1-0 at home to second-placed West Calder in the East of Scotland Second Division and now find themselves in the drop zone.

Kev Wright’s side will get no respite this weekend when they travel to leaders Armadale Thistle.

Niall Jones netted a double as Highfields United maintained third spot in the Border Amateur A Division with a 3-2 success against Hawick Waverley.

He fired in the opener at the back post and both he and strike partner Lee Dodd then rattled the woodwork before being pegged back by a deflected effort from outside the box.

Jones added his second as he raced onto a Dodd flick to lift over the keeper and United stretched their lead when a defender put a Jack Jeffrey corner into his own net under pressure.

Although Hawick pulled one back with a header from a corner with four minutes to go to set up a nervy finish, Highfields held out for the points.

Neighbours Tweedmouth Amateurs fielded a young side at Langholm Legion and although 16-year-old Daniel Curle netted on his debut after just seven minutes, the hosts ran out 6-1 winners.

The Ammies, who had eight teenagers in their stating line-up, remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Kieran Hume hit a hat-trick in Berwick Town’s 3-3 draw with Gala Hotspur in the B Division in an exciting end-to-end game on a heavy Billendean pitch.

Town have moved up to eleventh in the table following a points deduction for St. Boswells.

Highfields are at Selkirk Victoria in the quarter finals of the South Cup this weekend while Tweedmouth host Earlston Rhymers in the A division.

Berwick Town host Stow.