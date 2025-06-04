A Cambois family have raised funds for a memorial bench in tribute of a much-loved woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aged 34, Amy Allison tragically passed away at home from a cardiac arrest due to a large clot in her lung (known as a pulmonary embolism) after a life marked by resilience through serious challenges with her health.

Amy survived haemolytic uraemic syndrome as a baby, which led to kidney failure and receiving a transplant from her dad with less than a 10% chance of survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In life, Amy expressed her wishes to have no funeral, and instead the family have fundraised for a bench at Cambois Beach where she was raised and had fond memories.

Amy Allison.

Her cousin, Dr Benjamin Allison said, "She wanted no funeral, but we felt having something to remember her by in a place that she loved, would be a nice tribute. It would also give the community a space to rest while enjoying the sea front.”

The family raised a massive £915, and have now got a plot on Cambois sea front booked and a bench will be installed in 6-weeks time.

Ben added: “The initial plan was just to put it out there for friends and family to give a little bit because there will be no funeral or anywhere for people to give flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I only expected to raise a couple of hundred and I was just going to cover the difference but there has been lots of support pouring in.”

The bench will also honour Craig Allison, Amy’s uncle who passed away in 2012 aged-38 from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and her grandad, Keith Allison, who died in 2006 from lung cancer.