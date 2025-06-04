Tribute bench planned after the tragic passing of Cambois woman who had a life-long battle with her health
Aged 34, Amy Allison tragically passed away at home from a cardiac arrest due to a large clot in her lung (known as a pulmonary embolism) after a life marked by resilience through serious challenges with her health.
Amy survived haemolytic uraemic syndrome as a baby, which led to kidney failure and receiving a transplant from her dad with less than a 10% chance of survival.
In life, Amy expressed her wishes to have no funeral, and instead the family have fundraised for a bench at Cambois Beach where she was raised and had fond memories.
Her cousin, Dr Benjamin Allison said, "She wanted no funeral, but we felt having something to remember her by in a place that she loved, would be a nice tribute. It would also give the community a space to rest while enjoying the sea front.”
The family raised a massive £915, and have now got a plot on Cambois sea front booked and a bench will be installed in 6-weeks time.
Ben added: “The initial plan was just to put it out there for friends and family to give a little bit because there will be no funeral or anywhere for people to give flowers.
"I only expected to raise a couple of hundred and I was just going to cover the difference but there has been lots of support pouring in.”
The bench will also honour Craig Allison, Amy’s uncle who passed away in 2012 aged-38 from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and her grandad, Keith Allison, who died in 2006 from lung cancer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.