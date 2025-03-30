Triathlon Qualifier at Druridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Druridge Bay plays host to the VO2 Max Northumberland Duathlon again this Sunday.

The Standard Distance Duathlon, which is part of the race, has also been selected as a British Triathlon Age Group Qualifier for the 2026 World Standard Distance Duathlon Championships.

“Whether you’re aiming for qualification or just looking for a fantastic race experience, this is an event you won’t want to miss,” said the race organisers.

The sprint distance duathlon sees competitors run 5.3 km, bike for 38 km then finish with a 5 km run.

Standard distance racers cover 10.5 km running, 38 km on the bike and then run another 5 km.