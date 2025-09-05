Trekking the world for charity

By Anne McGregor
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 12:36 BST
Intrepid Cramlington grandma, Pat Heard, is taking on another challenge for charity, this November.

This time, Pat is heading to the Himalayas to take the Dalai Lama Trail through the mountains, raising funds for Cramlington based dog rescue, Dogs First.

Pats previous challenges have taken her around the world, to trek in the Canadian Rockies, the Grand Canyon, Zion Canyon, 5 volcanoes in Costa Rica, the Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa, a jungle survival in Borneo and an Arctic Survival in Sweden - raising over £50,000 for Marie Curie Cancer Care and Dogs First.

Even before she has completed this challenging trek, she’s already planning her next adventure. Living and trekking with the Masai tribe in Kenya.

if you’d like to support Pat’s fundraising you can do so via her JustGiving page

www.justgiving.com/pat-heard9

Pat Heard, on a previous trek in the Grand Canyon

1. Contributed

Pat Heard, on a previous trek in the Grand Canyon Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Chain ladders in the Drakensberg Mountains

2. Contributed

Chain ladders in the Drakensberg Mountains Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Braving the Athabasca Glacier

3. Contributed

Braving the Athabasca Glacier Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
With the Huskies in the Arctic

4. Contributed

With the Huskies in the Arctic Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Cramlington
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice