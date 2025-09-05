Trekking the world for charity

This time, Pat is heading to the Himalayas to take the Dalai Lama Trail through the mountains, raising funds for Cramlington based dog rescue, Dogs First.

Pats previous challenges have taken her around the world, to trek in the Canadian Rockies, the Grand Canyon, Zion Canyon, 5 volcanoes in Costa Rica, the Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa, a jungle survival in Borneo and an Arctic Survival in Sweden - raising over £50,000 for Marie Curie Cancer Care and Dogs First.

Even before she has completed this challenging trek, she’s already planning her next adventure. Living and trekking with the Masai tribe in Kenya.

if you’d like to support Pat’s fundraising you can do so via her JustGiving page

www.justgiving.com/pat-heard9

1 . Contributed Pat Heard, on a previous trek in the Grand Canyon Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Chain ladders in the Drakensberg Mountains Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed With the Huskies in the Arctic Photo: Submitted Photo Sales