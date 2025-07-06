Town kick-off pre-season

Morpeth Town held an open training session at Craik Park to start their pre-season preparations.

Craig Lynch’s NPL Premier Division side went through their paces on the 3G surface in front of fans before mingling with them in the bar area afterwards.

The Highwaymen kicked off their friendly fixtures to get minutes into the legs with a game against Norther League Shildon on Tuesday night (8th July).

They are back in action at Craik Park on Friday evening (11th July) when they take on Scottish Lowland League outfit Caledonian Braves, and then on Saturday they go down to Grounsell Park to play against the Heaton Stannington side that beat them on penalties in the NFA Senior Cup Final.

The action has started back at Craik Park
Morpeth are the highest ranked club in Northumberland now and have avoided the extra preliminary and preliminary rounds of the FA Cup that other local sides have been drawn in.

The amber and blacks have also avoided the extra preliminary and preliminary draws for the FA Trophy and are awaiting the fixture schedule from the Northern Premier League.

