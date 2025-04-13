Town held by nine-man Basford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morpeth need to get ruthless.

Town failed to put away a Basford side that were reduced to nine men despite dominating throughout.

Not killing teams off after going in front at Craik Park has proved frustrating for the players, fans and management alike.

The Highwaymen have a chance to end their home games on high when they take on Workington on Bank Holiday Monday, but before that they have a relatively short trip to Stockton Town on Saturday.

Town were frustrated by a Basford side facing relegation

The amber and blacks have picked up 34 points on the road this term, compared to just 23 in their own backyard.

“I think we played some really good stuff at times in the first half, opened them up and if we had a little bit more on that final pass, cross or whatever it would be, we would have gone in at half time with a comfortable lead,” said assistant manager James Armstrong.

With skipper Jeff Henderson spraying passes from the back and Luke James spinning and knocking balls into feet, Morpeth were well on top of the relegation-threatened visitors.

Nic Bollado, Rhys Evans and James all tested visiting keeper Saul Deeney before they finally broke the deadlock three minutes before the break with a special.

Sam Hodgson went to play an intricate little pass on the edge of the box and when it came back off a defender’s shin he fired a brilliant shot from 20 yards rippling into the roof of the net.

When Dan Langley saved with his feet at the near post from Jack Goodman in the 46th minute, it was Basford’s first real effort on goal.

Leon Gibson-Booth then headed straight at Deeney from a Hodgson cross, James whipped a shot just wide of the angle and Bollado had another low drive saved as they went for the killer second.

Just before the hour, Tyler Dacres crossed for Tyreace Palmer to head in the leveller.

Henderson put away an in-swinging Will Dowling corner from close range to regain the lead in the 75th minute, but Jacob Gratton forced in the equaliser soon after.

Basford’s Jamie Williamson saw red in the 63rd minute and Ethan Stewart followed him off the pitch in the 84th.

“Second half we were slow, we struggled in the final third, and got what we deserved really with a point out of the game,” said Armstrong.

“They’re fighting for their lives but we’ve forced the ball and poor decision making in the final third cost us.”