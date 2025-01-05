Town back at St. James's for Jarrow clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A frozen pitch put the skids on Alnwick Town’s winning momentum – but they’ll look to go again when they take on third-placed Jarrow at St. James’s Park on Saturday.

With back-to-back victories over Bedlington Terriers and FC Hartlepool, boss Richie Latimer’s side were on a festive roll and eagerly looking forward to taking on the Terriers again at the Dr. Pit Welfare last weekend.

But the ice and frost decimated the Northern League programme with only two games getting the go ahead in Division Two.

“We were disappointing that the game was off after back-to-back wins - with the confidence up you want the games to keep coming, but on the flip side it gives lads with knocks a week more to rest and get back into training,” said the manager.

Alnwick are back in action this Saturday

The black and whites will hope that the big freeze has lifted and the snow is gone for Saturday when the South Tynesiders travel up the A1. They were 3-0 winners over Town on the opening day of the season.

“The Jarrow game is a tough one and they have had a brilliant season so far. Kennie (Malia) has done a fantastic job there and they are fighting to get in the promotion spots. But the confidence and belief is back in the changing room and on our day we can beat anyone in this League,” continued Latimer.

“I believe the squad is now starting to really gel so hopefully in 2025 we can keep moving forward and getting points on the board to see if we can get higher up with our league position.”

Alnwick will then make the long trip to First Division Carlisle City in the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup Second Round on the evening of Tuesday 14th January.

“Of course, it is a massive test with Carlisle being in the league above and a mid-week game always makes that bit more difficult but I will be using our squad I will be giving players who maybe haven't had the minutes that they deserved lately a chance, so we will be strong and hungry to get through to the next round,” said Latimer.

Alnwick Town Ladies return to NE Regional Premier League action this Sunday when they host leaders Chester-le-Street Town.

It’s a big game for manager Peter Hately’s third-placed side as they look to keep up the pressure at the top of the table.