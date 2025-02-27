Tough decisions to be made

I’ve been contacted by a number of constituents who are saddened and upset by the decision to cut overseas aid spending to boost defence. Their position reflects our area's history of campaigning to cut overseas debt. I fully understand their concern but I don’t share it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the Cold War ended and the Berlin Wall came down we celebrated the peace dividend. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine once again cast the shadow of war across Europe.

Three years of war and a new US administration have changed the situation still further. Our national security and the security of Europe demand that we step up our military preparedness. It was therefore a big moment when the PM came to the House to commit to an increase to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and a further increase to 3% during the next Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It demands a choice be made rather than take a chance we cannot risk. Of course it comes at a price. Taxes and borrowing are already at an all time high – a situation we inherited - so focus fell on existing planned spending. The decision to cut the Overseas Aid budget from 0.5% to 0.3% is a big and bold move, choosing investment in hard rather than soft power.

User (UGC) Submitted

Our armed forces have been hollowed out over the last decade and need to be rebuilt. We also need to grow the industry which backs them. Nothing is more important for any government than the defence of our country.

Whatever the cost, it is a price which has to be paid.