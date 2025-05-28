Top promotion for Alnwick property Director

Northumberland Chartered Surveyor Angus Todd is appointed as Director of Bradley Hall’s Northumberland general practice offices to support its growth across the county.

Angus, who has headed up the firm’s Alnwick office for six years, will now also oversee the Morpeth office of the national property business.

As a commercial and residential property expert, as well as continuing to run its Alnwick operation, Angus will oversee the day-to-day operation of the firm’s Morpeth office which sits at the heart of the popular market town and provides residential and commercial property services to clients across Northumberland.

Angus Todd, Director of Bradley Hall Northumberland, commented on his promotion: “Our teams across Northumberland work hard to ensure that our clients receive the very best service when selling their home and I look forward to continuing our success across the region.

“The team has had great success in selling properties for above asking and at a much higher price point than other agents have valued the property at. Our premium approach and established network of buyers provides an unrivalled service for sellers across Northumberland.

“In addition to our excellent residential agency service I am excited to expand on our commercial offering into Morpeth, the surrounding area and Northumberland as a whole. We are available to provide expert advice across a range of property types.”

Located on Newgate Street, Bradley Hall Morpeth’s property experts Nigel Goodrum and Elaina McCoy will continue to work alongside Angus to support clients in the area.

From the firm’s two Northumberland offices, Bradley Hall provides clients with residential and commercial property services, with Angus recently leasing a new site to national retailer One Stop in the fishing village of Seahouses.

With support from teams from Bradley Hall’s established office network, Bradley Hall Northumberland offer further services including Valuation, Building Surveying, Property Management, Lettings, Mortgages and Land and Development sales and purchases.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive, commented on Angus’ promotion: “Angus is a long-standing and hard-working member of the Bradley Hall team, and I am pleased that he will be overseeing our Morpeth operation and activity across Northumberland. “

The Northumberland team is now made up of Angus Todd, Mahir Mazhar, Charlotte Jackson, Nigel Goodrum and Elaina McCoy, with residential support from Group Director Peter Bartley. As part of expansion plans, Angus is eager to speak with general practice surveyors looking for a varied and exciting opportunity to join the growing team.

Across the UK, Bradley Hall has offices in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Sunderland, Northumberland, County Durham, Tees Valley, Leeds, the North West and Birmingham.

For more information on Bradley Hall, visit www.bradleyhall.co.uk