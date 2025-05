It’s as you were for Berwick hockey club.

The ladies remain in second spot in the Women’s East Three table just three points behind leaders Inverleith.

After another weekend of inaction, the Borderers are keen to get going again when they face the top side in a big game this Saturday.

Both teams are in top form going into the fixture at Ross High which could have a big bearing on where the championship trophy heads come the end of the season.