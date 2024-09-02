‘Top brass’ installed at Druridge Bay reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Wildlife Trust has opened a new brass rubbing disc nature trail on its Hauxley nature reserve at Druridge Bay.

The trail was made possible thanks to Bluespaces funding provided by a team from Northumbrian Water who were carrying out upgrades to a nearby pumping station to help protect the local environment and ensure continued resilience of services for its customers.

The wetland themed trail, situated on the most accessible side of the reserve, is wheelchair, pram, and buggy friendly and features animals most commonly seen around Druridge Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With ten brass discs to rub with crayons of all colours and save in a special booklet, all of which are available from the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre Reception, it is a great activity for children and adults to enjoy all year round.

Natasha Hemsley testing the new Hauxley brass rubbing disc trail.

Natasha Hemsley, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Communities Officer says: “The trail and accompanying booklet are fantastic! It is also wonderful way to learn more about our wildlife whilst enjoying a walk around the reserve. Once complete, the booklet makes a brilliant record of a visit and can be taken home to show family and friends. I would like to thank Northumbrian Water’s Bluespaces programme for giving us the funding to make this possible.”

Simon Cossar, Northumbrian Water Project Manager says: “When we are working in local communities, it is great to be able to give something back to thank people from the area for their patience and understanding.

"Through our Bluespaces programme, which aims to go above and beyond regulatory requirements in terms of enhancing accessible areas around water, we can do this in a way that also benefits the environment. We are really pleased to see the improvements at Hauxley Wildlife Reserve are now open to the public.”