Tight at the top for Blyth Town

The top of the Northern League is nipping like a pair of new shoes.

Blyth Town remain in third spot after results went their way last weekend with both Redcar Athletic and Boro Rangers going down to defeats.

Gav Fell’s side host North Shields on Saturday in a quick return after Town won 2-0 at the Darren Persson Stadium on Boxing Day thanks to strikes in each half from Ben Franklin and Dan Wilson.

Shildon are in pole position by a point but the likes of Newcastle Blue Star, Kendal Town and Guisborough Town are all moving up the table to keep up the pressure with just six points between first and the Robins, in eighth.

Bedlington Terriers host Alnwick Town in Division Two.

The Reds were beaten 6-0 at St. James’s Park on Boxing Day but improved and led at leaders Horden CW at half time last Saturday thanks to Benjamin Bradburn’s strike.

The table toppers hit back in the second half with goals from Jack Pounder from the penalty spot and Ben Henderson soon after.

Two late goals from Henderson and Charlie Upperton gave the scoreline a more emphatic look.

“The score flattered Horden with a much-improved display by the Terriers,” said a club official.

“A few mistakes and a penalty did us in in the end, but with players back this was a good display against a good Horden team.”

Both Bedlington and Alnwick are on 29 points with the North Northumbrians ahead in the table on goal difference.