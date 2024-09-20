Three Berwick Amigos take to the skies for a worthy cause!
The big jump: Sky-high for charity
At Sky-High Sky Diving School, Rhiannon, Liam, and Katy will be stepping out of an aircraft and free-falling at an exhilarating 120 mph before deploying their parachutes for a controlled descent. The team will be in expert hands from start to finish, with Sky-High’s dedicated staff ensuring the highest levels of safety and training throughout the experience. This is not just a leap of faith but a leap of support for a crucial local charity.
Why Berwick Cancer Support - Berwick Cancer Cars?
For over 30 years, Berwick Cancer Support - Berwick Cancer Cars has been a beacon of hope and assistance for those battling cancer in the Berwick & District community. This invaluable organisation provides free transportation to individuals with a confirmed cancer diagnosis, helping them reach their cancer-related appointments at regional hospitals and specialist treatment centres further afield.
In 2023 alone, the charity’s volunteers assisted 618 clients, covering a staggering 148,948 miles across 1,312 hospital runs. This service ensures that clients can access essential treatments while maintaining their dignity and confidentiality.
How you can support
Rhiannon, Liam, and Katy are putting their courage to the test for a cause that makes a profound difference in our community. If you’d like to support their daring endeavour and contribute to Berwick Cancer Support - Berwick Cancer Cars, please visit their Go Fund Me page: Support Our Skydivers! Every donation, no matter how small, will help make a significant impact.
Here at Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick we’re incredibly proud of our three amigos for taking on this thrilling challenge and supporting such a worthy cause. Let’s show them our support and cheer them on as they prepare for their epic skydiving adventure!
Thank you for your generosity, and best of luck to Rhiannon, Liam, and Katy on their day of controlled falling from the sky!
