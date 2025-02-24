More than 6,000 people attended the first two of a series of family-friendly events to celebrate the regeneration of Ashington, as residents are asked to nominate their ‘local heroes’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events are part of the Animating Ashington initiative commissioned by Northumberland County Council, running until August 2025, where residents and visitors can enjoy and be part of a series of events, interactive workshops and community projects.

The programme aims to connect with local high street businesses and communities, encouraging them to get involved and reap the benefits of the positive changes taking place in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent Light Nights celebration over two nights in January brought over 3,000 people together, following on from Animating Ashington’s launch in December when a toy procession preceded the town’s Christmas light switch on.

LED drummer group, Spark! at the new Ashington station on the Northumberland Line.

At the Light Nights event, the community enjoyed the performance of the Spark! LED drummers around the town centre and on Hirst Estate even managing to climb on board a train at Ashington Railway Station.

They brought pyrotechnic displays to the town, culminating in a spectacular finale at the Hirst Welfare Centre where a fire drawing made by local students from Northumberland College was performed.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for Supporting Business and Opportunities, said: “We really appreciate how residents are coming out in big numbers to support the programme enjoying the events to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a lot of work taking place in Ashington in terms of regeneration, but Animating Ashington is bringing something very different to the town and we’re really looking forward to the torchlit procession in March.”

Performers as part of Animating Ashington event, Light Night, visited residents in their streets.

John Johnston, Ashington Town Board Chair added: “This programme really seems to have captured people’s imagination at this time of major positive change for the town, and I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to get involved so far.

Ashington Central County councillor Caroline Ball added: “It’s fantastic to see people across the town embracing these events and coming out in their thousands to support our town."

The next events will be two spectacular nights of fire, food, music and community spirit in Hirst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pride of Ashington – Torch Lit Procession will take place on the evening of Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22, making its way through the park past Full Circle followed by the Feast of Fire.

Light Night ended with a firework display performance.

Up to 500 volunteer torchbearers are being sought, with residents being encouraged to nominate a local hero. This celebrates those people who regularly go above and beyond for the Ashington community.

Cllr Ball added: “I’ve seen first-hand how spectacular they are – they've certainly lit-up the town and I can’t wait for the next event celebrating our community champions across town through the Pride of Ashington Torchlit Procession and Feast of Fire.”

Commissioned by Northumberland County Council and delivered by Walk the Plank, Animating Ashington is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority.

For further details or to nominate a local hero, please sign up via the link below or contact [email protected].