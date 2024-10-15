There's high jinks on the high seas at The Maltings Pantomime
The Adventures of Sinbad is written and directed by The Malting’s very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team who brought you Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves and last year’s best-selling Cinderella!
Packed with magical moments and swash-buckling comedy, The Adventures of Sinbad is suitable for everyone, making it a perfect treat for all the family!
This year’s festive extravaganza also sees the return of some very familiar faces including Emma Boyd as Jane McDonut, Chloe Millar, who played Cinderella last year, as Ruby, John Stenhouse as Cyril Prawn, newcomer Ben Fairley as Sinbad and The Maltings very own Ross Graham as Captain Cornelius Crabclaw, Wendy Payn as Maloko and Charlotte Summers as Princess Shelly Periwinkle.
And, as always, our production team will be working hard behind the scenes to make this year’s panto glisten and glow, bringing laughter and joy and making memories for everyone to cherish.
The Adventures of Sinbad will be performed at The Maltings, Berwick-Upon-Tweed from December 7 to 31 with a choice of matinee and evening performances and performances especially for schools. The performance of The Adventures of Sinbad on Sunday 15 December at 12 noon will also provide a British Sign Language interpretation and audio description.
So, book your tickets now and make The Maltings Pantomime this year's magical Christmas treat for everyone!
For more information and to book tickets, please call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330 999 or visit our website maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/the-maltings-pantomime-2024-the-adventures-of-sinbad/