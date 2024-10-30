The Wildlife Trusts buy The Rothbury Estate in partnership with Northumberland Wildlife Trust

£30 million appeal to secure the entire estate - for nature and the nation

The Wildlife Trusts have purchased part of the Rothbury Estate in partnership with Northumberland Wildlife Trust and have launched a £30 million appeal to secure the entire estate – for nature and the nation. The charities have agreed a two-phase purchase agreement over two years.

The charities will consult the local community on plans to buy and care for the largest piece of contiguous land to be on the market anywhere in England for the last 30 years and create a showcase for nature recovery on a vast scale. The Wildlife Trusts are keen to hear from anyone who would like to support them in this endeavour.

The 3,800 hectare estate has an important place in the hearts of Northumbrians. By acquiring The Rothbury Estate, Northumberland Wildlife Trust aims to enhance the rich natural heritage of the estate for future generations, create a sustainable future for local farmers and avoid the land being broken up into multiple ownerships, which would make access for the public more difficult.

The current purchase includes the Simonside Hills and a mixture of lowland, woods, riverside and farmland – the western side of the Estate – and this area is especially valued by the urban communities of Newcastle Upon Tyne and Tyneside. Notable wildlife includes curlew, red grouse, merlin, cuckoo, mountain bumblebee, emperor moth and red squirrels.

Mike Pratt, chief executive of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, says:

“We’re very excited to be part of a once in a generation opportunity for securing a stunning area of countryside where people and nature can thrive side by side. It signals the start of something unique in Northumberland and it will also have impact on a national scale. We’re looking forward to working with local people to create an exemplar of how nature, farming and community are integrated – something local people can feel immensely proud of.

“We’ll be talking and listening to people who live and work in the area over the coming months to evolve a long-term plan for the Estate that respects its traditions and the livelihoods that depend on it. We will preserve and enhance public access and recreational opportunities to allow people to enjoy this wonderful place.”

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, who is currently at the UN Biodiversity Conference COP16 in Cali, Colombia says:

“This is a thrilling moment for The Wildlife Trusts who are working collectively - coming together from across the UK - to create a national flagship for nature recovery for the very first time. It’s a historic moment for our federation.

“The Rothbury Estate will come to play a key role in revitalising local economies, delivering multiple societal and environmental benefits - and it’ll provide the most amazing example for the rest of the country on a scale not seen before. We’re all absolutely delighted to be part of securing this precious piece of natural heritage for the nation and we want to hear from everyone who is keen to support our appeal.”

Northumberland Wildlife Trust will work closely with the local community to create a new vision for the Estate – one which puts restoring nature at its heart. The Trust was founded in 1971 and directly manages over 70 nature reserves over 4,450 ha. It also manages landscape-scale nature recovery projects such as Druridge Bay on the coast and contributes to large projects such as The Border Mires and Kielder.

With over 9,000 members supporting its work in the region, Northumberland Wildlife Trust also coordinates a new Wilder Northumberland Network, a nature network for landowners and farmers. It helps to create and connect wildlife-rich landscapes and seas by working in partnership with other organisations, landowners and communities. It is also a key partner on several large area initiatives such as the College Valley, National Trust Wallington and Hepple Estate. Their ambition for the Rothbury Estate is for it to be central to a swathe of nature-rich estates that share a vision for nature recovery - from the east coast stretching west and north to the borderlands of northern England.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is part of The Wildlife Trusts federation of 46 charities, which collectively care for just under 100,000 ha across the UK. While several Wildlife Trusts care for very large nature reserves such as Ben Mor Coigach in Scotland, The Great Fen in Cambridgeshire and, recently, Skiddaw Forest in Cumbria, most other reserves are smaller. The Rothbury Estate presents a golden opportunity to create a flagship where a regenerative approach to farming could enable nature to be restored at genuine landscape scale and contribute to the UK’s commitment to protect 30% of land for nature by 2030.