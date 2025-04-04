The Sandstone Way Cycle Route celebrates 10th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is ten years since the Sandstone Way was officially opened to the public, and to date, more than 10,000 cyclists have enjoyed traversing Northumberland on this wonderful cycle route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With cycling becoming ever more popular across all ages, and e-bikes far more accessible, what better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this popular cycle route than hopping onto your bike for a weekend of fresh air, fitness and fun.

The recently updated official map provides detailed information about the route and the countryside it traverses, from Berwick-upon-Tweed to Hexham via the charming market towns of Wooler, Rothbury, and Bellingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sandstone Way Cycle Route is a 120-mile (192km) route that winds its way along a natural sandstone ridge. The route was the brainchild of Cycle UK member Ted Liddle and with original funding from Northumberland National Park Authority, Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Project, Northumberland County Council and Tyne Valley Mountain Bike Club. It was opened in 2015. Since then, it has become a popular way for gravel and mountain bikers to cycle an ever-changing landscape which is rich in history, geology and iconic scenery.

Cycling the Northumberland Coast Path from Berwick

Much of the route is off-road, making it appealing to riders of all abilities. To complete the full 120-mile trail will take most riders 3-4 days. The Sandstone Way is clearly waymarked with a distinctive green logo roundel.

Ted Liddle explained, “The Sandstone Way was originally conceived in 2010, during a Northumberland Local Access Forum meeting. Victoria Brown suggested the Sandstone Ridge as a fine walking and cycling route. As a prolific creator of long-distance cycle routes, I contacted Victoria a few days later. The idea had potential but needed to be extended to Berwick-upon-Tweed at the northern end and as far as Hexham to the south. This would provide towns served by main roads and railways at each end. It took five years and a lot of hard work to gather the finance together, but the Sandstone Way was officially opened in late March 2015. By the end of the first year, an estimated 3,000 cyclists had cycled its 120 miles. It is estimated that, in ten years, the route will have contributed over £6 million to Northumberland's visitor economy".

The official map is available from the usual outlets, and a minimum of £2 per copy sold goes towards the ongoing maintenance and development of the route itself. More information can be found at www.sandstoneway.co.uk