The Northumberland Coast National Landscape launches new website

The Northumberland Coast National Landscape has a new website, highlighting why this beautiful area of coastline is a protected landscape and the importance of conserving it for future generations to enjoy.

The Northumberland Coast National Landscape is a narrow stretch of coastline running from the Coquet Estuary at Amble to just south of Berwick-upon-Tweed. It was designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1958 because of its unique and special characteristics. In 2023, all Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty were rebranded as National Landscapes, with their legal designation remaining the same.

Northumberland Coast National Landscape Partnership Chair, Patrick Norris, said: "On behalf of the Northumberland Coast National Landscape Partnership, I welcome the launch of our new website. The website shows the remarkable range, depth and breadth of work delivered by the team and volunteers on behalf of the community living in our National Landscape and for the many visitors who come to explore and discover its beauty, culture, history and wildlife".

The Northumberland Coast National Landscape staff team works to protect and regenerate the area for all. From the farmers and landowners conserving and enhancing nature to the Northumberland Coast Conservation Team volunteers who undertake varied tasks, this is a combined effort. This partnership working is underpinned by the support of local organisations and parish councils.

Craster, Northumberland Coast National Landscape

The National Landscape also helps to deliver a range of projects in the Northumberland coast, from learning experiences for young people to programmes focusing on art, climate and cultural heritage.

There are 46 National Landscapes across England, Northern Ireland and Wales and these areas, alongside National Parks, are the most special landscapes in the country. They share the highest status of protection in relation to landscape and scenic beauty, alongside National Parks.

The website was created by Newcastle-based design agency JUMP and features images by Northumberland photographer Dru Dodd and films by Community Interest Company Wild Intrigue.

You can visit the new Northumberland Coast National Landscape website at Northumberlandcoast-nl.org.uk.

Newton, Northumberland Coast National Landscape

The new website is part funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the Lead Authority.