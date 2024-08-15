Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Main Guard also played a part in the Berwick Bridge 400 celebrations and were part of the Berwick Bridge 400 committee.

We had over 1000 visitors over the 2 days visit our small museum, we were a little but away from the other celebrations. The largest number we have had in our 29 year history of opening The Main Guard.

May I on behalf of Berwick Civic Society thank everyone who took the time to visit, but especially the volunteer stewards who worked so hard not only in The Main Guard, but on The Wallls, stewarding the firing of the cannons and muskets, on Palace Street and Palace, Green.

Cannons

Pushing the cannons up to Wellington Terrace saw Scout Leader, Paul Marshall putting his scouting skills to practical use on the steep incline.

Thank you to the Morris Dancers who had everyone dancing in the street, it was a delight to seeing so much fun and laughter.

Palace Green hosted the reenactors camp, which people found so interesting.

We had a great two days, surviving on coffee runs to Northern Edge, who also did a great job keeping us going and lots of laughter.

Anne Humphrey

Chair

Berwick Civic Society