The Glendale Gateway Trust receives The King's Award for Voluntary Service

The Glendale Gateway Trust based in Wooler in North Northumberland has been awarded The King's Award for Voluntary Service 2024.

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is the equivalent to an MBE.

The Glendale Gateway Trust, established in 1996 and based at the Cheviot Centre, works to benefit the community, economy and heritage of Glendale.

It was established to encourage and work with the local community to identify ways of improving their environment and overcome rural inequalities. They have steadily built an asset base of affordable rural homes and commercial premises that benefit the local community.

They work in partnership on several separately funded projects to support the local community and own and manage the Cheviot Centre, a community hub that provides rooms for activities, office and communal spaces and houses the local police station, library and Newcastle Building Society.

Karen Froggatt CEO said: “I am delighted that our charity has been recognised and I would like to pay tribute to the hard work and commitment of the team including the many volunteers who have over the years worked tirelessly to support us in our work in Wooler and the surrounding area of Glendale.”

The Glendale Gateway Trust is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Their work along with others from across the UK, remind us of all the ways the voluntary sector is contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them. Volunteers of course, play a key role in this work.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local voluntary groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The Late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2024 marks the second year of the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

www.glendalegatewaytrust.org

Representatives of The Glendale Gateway Trust will receive the award crystal and certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer in December. In addition, two volunteers from the group will attend a garden party at Buckingham Place in May and June 2025 along with other recipients of the award.