The Easter Bunny has landed! Hop along to Church Fields for a free, egg-cellent Easter activity

Doors are open at Barratt Homes’ Church Fields development in New Hartley this Easter weekend, for families to embark on an egg-cellent scavenger hunt, with the chance of winning a chocolate Easter prize!

Barratt Homes North East is helping families keep the kids entertained for free with its free Easter egg scavenger hunt, which is taking place at its Church Fields show homes in New Hartley from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th April.

To be in with a chance of winning chocolatey Easter treats, youngsters need to spell out the secret sentence with the help of handy hidden clues hidden around the show homes, and present it to the friendly sales team, with a chocolate prize awaiting those who complete them all.

Simply pop down to Barratt’s Church Fields development from 10am - 5:30pm on Friday 18th - Sunday 20th April, which you can find at:

Barratt Homes' Church Fields development

Barratt Homes Church Fields, St Michaels Avenue, New Hartley, Northumberland, NE25 0RP

Steven Ball, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, said: “We are so excited to be welcoming families to our Easter egg hunts at our Church Fields show homes. With many families living across our developments, we understand the need to keep the kids busy without breaking the bank! That’s why we’re pleased we’ve been able to combine a fun and stimulating activity for children, whilst also offering parents and guardians the chance to view our Show Homes too - something for everyone!”

Barratt Homes’ Church Fields development, located in the picturesque village of New Hartley, offers a selection of three and four bedroom homes available to purchase from £292,995.

For more information on Barratt Homes’ Church Fields, please visit: www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev002392-church-fields/