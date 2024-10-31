A popular Alnwick deli and cheese shop is on the market after thriving under the same ownership since 2017.

The Cheese Room, located on Paikes Street, has been renowned by locals and tourists for their old fashioned charm, locally sourced produce and excellent customer service.

Gaining an outstanding reputation, the business has received multiple 5-star reviews for their superb cheese selection; including cheese boards accompanied by wine, Ploughman’s lunch, deli specials and sandwiches.

The shop is on the market for £40,000 and could be a great business opportunity for somebody in the food and beverage industry, turning over up to £2000 per week.

Owner of The Cheese Shop at Alnwick Deli, Marie McArdle.

Owner, Marie McArdle, who is keen for a quick sale – has agreed to include all fixtures, fittings and stock.

Reminiscing on her time running the business, Marie says: “Since opening, I have worked in the shop in a partnership with a fellow worker, and the last five years I have been the sole owner.

"This shop is special as I love cheese, I love Northumberland and I am a people person.”

“When you sell great local cheeses, biscuits, chutneys, bread and drinks, it’s wonderful – it is an old fashioned shop and people love it as I do.”

Interior of The Cheese Room, for sale.

“I also have an alcohol licence so seeing customers sitting outside in the pedestrian free area with a bottle or glass of wine eating a cheese board with with a friend to enjoy it with is lovely.”

On the hard decision to sell The Cheese Shop, which has been so special to her, Marie revealed: “My customers are sad I have put the shop up for sale, but I am getting older and I have family responsibilities which are increasing and mean I need to be at home much more now.

“This shop has always made a profit and still is, but it needs a younger person who could open earlier and close later than I can – I will give a good handover and I know whoever takes this special shop on will enjoy it as I have.”

For more information on the sale of the property, please visit: https://www.intelligent.co.uk/businesses-for-sale/popular-cheese-room-for-sale-in-alnwick-int2961