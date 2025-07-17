The Caring Kind launches The Champion Awards to honour local care workers.
The awards form part of the programme which was established to create true insight into what it’s like to work in the care industry, encourage conversations and support those who want to enter the industry.
Award categories include:
Rising Star Award – For care workers with under three years’ experience already making a big impact.
Lifetime Achievement Award – Honouring over 10 years of exceptional dedication to the care profession.
Young Carer of the Year – Celebrating outstanding care workers aged 25 or under.
Unsung Hero Award – For quiet, consistent excellence that changes lives without seeking recognition.
Councillor Lisa Robson, cabinet member for adults, commented: “Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council is committed to ensuring people receive high-quality care and support when they need it. The Caring Kind Awards are about shining a light on the everyday heroes of our local care sector, from rising stars to lifelong care workers, and celebrating the compassion, dedication, and impact they bring to our communities.”
For full details on how to enter and nominate a care worker, visit: www.thecaringkind.org/champion-awards
Entries open: 19th July 2025
Deadline: 19th September 2025
Winners will be contacted via email from [email protected] and will be announced via The Caring Kind’s social media.