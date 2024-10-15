The Back Page opens fourth North East store

By Victoria Malloy
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 03:59 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 16:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure is excited to announce the opening of its newest store, The Back Page. The store will be the fourth in the Northeast region, following on from its popular St Andrews Street venue.

The Cramlington shop will provide sports enthusiasts and collectors with a premier destination for sports memorabilia, collectibles, and merchandise from their favourite teams including Newcastle United.

Customers can look forward to a wide range of products just in time for Christmas and benefit from knowledgeable staff who are passionate about sports and are committed to providing exceptional customer service to help customers find the perfect item to enhance their collection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure said: “We are excited to announce the addition of this renowned brand to the shopping centre, and the response from our customers has been fantastic. Since its opening, there has been a palpable energy in the mall, as our community embraces this unique enhancement to our diverse shopping and leisure experience.”

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Customers can find this new addition located on the East Mall, near Sainsbury's. For more information on the latest centre news, visit www.manorwalks.co.uk or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Related topics:North EastCramlington
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice