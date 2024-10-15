Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure is excited to announce the opening of its newest store, The Back Page. The store will be the fourth in the Northeast region, following on from its popular St Andrews Street venue.

The Cramlington shop will provide sports enthusiasts and collectors with a premier destination for sports memorabilia, collectibles, and merchandise from their favourite teams including Newcastle United.

Customers can look forward to a wide range of products just in time for Christmas and benefit from knowledgeable staff who are passionate about sports and are committed to providing exceptional customer service to help customers find the perfect item to enhance their collection.

Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure said: “We are excited to announce the addition of this renowned brand to the shopping centre, and the response from our customers has been fantastic. Since its opening, there has been a palpable energy in the mall, as our community embraces this unique enhancement to our diverse shopping and leisure experience.”

Customers can find this new addition located on the East Mall, near Sainsbury's. For more information on the latest centre news, visit www.manorwalks.co.uk or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.