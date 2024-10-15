The Back Page opens fourth North East store
The Cramlington shop will provide sports enthusiasts and collectors with a premier destination for sports memorabilia, collectibles, and merchandise from their favourite teams including Newcastle United.
Customers can look forward to a wide range of products just in time for Christmas and benefit from knowledgeable staff who are passionate about sports and are committed to providing exceptional customer service to help customers find the perfect item to enhance their collection.
Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure said: “We are excited to announce the addition of this renowned brand to the shopping centre, and the response from our customers has been fantastic. Since its opening, there has been a palpable energy in the mall, as our community embraces this unique enhancement to our diverse shopping and leisure experience.”
Customers can find this new addition located on the East Mall, near Sainsbury's.