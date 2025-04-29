The Auckland Project supports Blue Light Card community with new discount

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Auckland Project is now supporting the Blue Light Card community as a special thank you to those who serve on the frontline.

Blue Light Card holders, comprising more than five million frontline workers, including NHS staff, emergency services, social care workers, teachers and the armed forces, can now enjoy a 10% saving on a Bishop’s Key – The Auckland Project’s annual pass that unlocks five world-class attractions in Bishop Auckland, including the Auckland Palace, Auckland Gardens, the Mining Art Gallery, the UK’s first Spanish Art Gallery and the UK’s only Faith Museum.

With prices starting from £30 for adults, £13.50 for children, and £45 for families, the Bishop’s Key enables visitors to return again and again to immerse themselves in the North East’s heritage, evocative exhibitions, seasonal gardens, and family-friendly events.

Visitors can enhance their visit with the Bishop’s Key Plus, offering extra perks including early bird access to special events, 10% savings at Weardale Railway, and the site’s food and drink venues – including Bishop’s Kitchen and its recently expanded menu, El Castillo tapas restaurant, and The Oak Room Restaurant at Park Head Hotel.

Family fun at Auckland Palace

Kerina Clark, Director of Operations at The Auckland Project, said: “We’re proud to support the Blue Light community – the people who dedicate their lives to helping others, often in the most challenging circumstances.

“By offering this discount on our Bishop’s Key, we want to say thank you and invite them to enjoy everything The Auckland Project has to offer. Whether it’s exploring our historic palace, unwinding in the gardens, or discovering powerful stories in our museums, we hope this makes it easier for them to return again and again, and feel part of what we’re building here in Bishop Auckland.”

As a regeneration charity, The Auckland Project is revitalising Bishop Auckland as a major cultural destination, celebrating the town’s rich history – from the powerful Prince Bishops of Durham to its surprising ties to the Spanish Golden Age. Through heritage, art, and community engagement, the charity is creating opportunities for locals and visitors alike.

Greg Peach, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Blue Light Card, said: “At Blue Light Card we’re always looking to expand our partner base and offer our hardworking community new opportunities to save on days out. We’re thrilled to have teamed up with The Auckland Project to bring our members 10% off entry and are so grateful for their support.”

To claim the 10% discount, Blue Light members can simply visit Auckland Tower and show their valid card. The offer applies to Bishop’s Key purchases only and cannot be used alongside other promotions or savings.

Residents in DL4, DL5, DL13, DL14, DL15, DL16, and DL17 postcodes can enjoy a 20% saving on the Bishop’s Key, ensuring those closest to the project benefit most.

Bishop’s Keys are available at aucklandproject.org/bishops-key or from Auckland Tower.