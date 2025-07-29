The Artistry of Horse Bedding

BEDMAX Brings Equestrian Art to Life at Scone Palace International Horse Trials

BEDMAX, the Official Bedding Partner for Scotland’s prestigious and inaugural Scone Palace International Horse Trials, is proud to announce a collaboration with the Society of Equestrian Artists (SEA) as part of its ongoing support for equestrian excellence and artistry at this year’s event.

This partnership for 2025 brings together the worlds of equestrian sport, horse care, and fine art in what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind collaboration. From 21st to 24th August, visitors to the BEDMAX stand at Scone Palace will be treated to live demonstrations by members of the Society of Equestrian Artists (SEA), who will be painting on-site throughout the event. This new initiative allows the public to watch acclaimed equestrian artists at work, witness the artistic process first-hand, and chat to the artists about their inspiration, techniques, and love of horses.

Equestrian artists Anthea Wood and GeorgiaFinnis will paint live during the event, giving visitors a rare chance to watch their process unfold and engage with them about their work, inspiration, and passion for horses. This immersive experience offers a fresh, creative dimension to the traditional trade stand.

The Society of Equestrian Artists regularly holds workshops where members paint from life

Tim Smalley, Managing Director of BEDMAX, commented, “Scotland has always held a special place in BEDMAX’s journey, and we’re delighted to support what promises to be one of the country’s standout equestrian events. This year, we’re especially excited to bring something different to our presence at Scone. We believe it’s the first time artists have painted live on a bedding manufacturer’s stand, and it’s a brilliant way to bring people even closer to the horses we all care so deeply about. It’s a celebration of both horse welfare and the artistic talent inspired by these remarkable animals.”

The collaboration underscores shared values between BEDMAX and the SEA: excellence, dedication, and a profound respect for the horse. Just as BEDMAX provides carefully engineered bedding trusted by professionals across all disciplines, the SEA nurtures and promotes equestrian art across all skill levels, from emerging talent to established names.

Founded in 1979, the Society of Equestrian Artists has seen renewed momentum in recent years, welcoming a new generation of artists passionate about portraying the grace, power, and personality of the horse. Their live presence at Scone will allow visitors to experience this passion first-hand.

Anthea Wood, Chair of the Society of Equestrian Artists, says, “We are delighted to be able to showcase our members' art in association with BEDMAX, who we know share our passion for The Horse. It is particularly exciting to be part of the BEDMAX 25-year celebrations.”

Anthea Wood, Chair of the Society of Equestrian Artists

BEDMAX’s role at Scone continues a long history of supporting Scottish equestrian events, including Blair Castle International Horse Trials. Competitors stabling their horses at this year’s event will benefit from BEDMAX’s premium large flake pine shavings, designed to support equine health with low dust levels, natural antibacterial properties, and NOPS accreditation; all ensuring safety, comfort, and confidence in the stable.

While the upcoming Horse in Art exhibition, running from 7th October to 1st November at The Garden Rooms at Tennants in Leyburn, Yorkshire, will showcase the full breadth of SEA’s work, it’s at Scone where the artistry begins this season.

Visitors are warmly invited to the BEDMAX stand throughout the event to explore the connection between horse care and creativity, meet the artists, and experience ‘The Artistry of Horse Bedding’ brought vividly to life.