Hospitality business, The Doxford Group, has announced the reopening of The Alpine Tipi at The Tempus just in time for Christmas.

Following its summer success, The Alpine Tipi will open its doors to the public on Friday, November 15 offering live music, festive street food, cocktails and mulled wine.

The venue, which is situated on the grounds of The Tempus hotel near Alnwick, has been re-designed for the winter period with a ski chalet aesthetic, indoor and outdoor seating, faux fur blankets and firepits.

The tipi will also host a number array of events on weekends in the lead-up to Christmas, including wreath Making, a guided wax melt masterclass with local experts from Dovecotes Northumberland and a family-friendly santa’s grotto session.

Elain Meenaghan, director of sales at The Doxford Group, said: “We are thrilled to announce the reopening of The Tipi at The Tempus this month.

“We were blown away by the response we had throughout the summer and wanted to give our loyal customers, guests, tourists and locals a new and exciting experience in the lead up to Christmas.

“The Alpine Tipi at The Tempus offers something unique the area and is the perfect place to celebrate the upcoming festivities whether it’s with friends, family or colleagues.”

The venue will be open every Friday and Saturday from 4pm until 10pm, with live music acts to be announced on The Tempus social media sites weekly.

For more information, please visit: https://thetempus.co.uk/tipi/