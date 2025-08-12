The Alnwick Garden is celebrating 10 years of its ‘life-changing’ Drop In Centre, created as a beacon of hope for local people struggling with loneliness and isolation.

Established in 2015 with the support of the Stuart Halbert Foundation, the centre has since had 50k visits from individuals looking to make connections and regain a sense of purpose in their later years.

With Age UK reporting that 940k older people in the UK are often lonely, The Alnwick Garden aimed to provide a vital lifeline and advocate that isolation should not be an inevitable consequence of growing older.

Having founded the project, The Duchess of Northumberland is passionate about its impact, explaining: “At its core, our Drop-In Centre represents a safe space for people to come together and find new friendships.

“Loneliness can happen to all of us, at any time in our lives. It can have a serious impact on our emotional and physical well-being, and it's something we at The Alnwick Garden are committed to tackling.

“With the support of our incredible volunteers and friends at the Stuart Halbert Foundation, we’ve created something extraordinary with this Drop-In Centre, which will continue to support those in need.”

The Drop-In Centre occupies a prime location in The Alnwick Garden’s courtyard, and welcomes visitors every Thursday, Friday and Sunday, free of charge.

Volunteer Sue Simpson has been involved in the project since its inception. She explained: “This space represents a different way of thinking about growing older.

"We believe there’s life to be lived at any age, and it's invaluable to provide a space for people to do so by making new connections and finding new joys.”