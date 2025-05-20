The 2025 Best Heating Installer in the North East is announced

Craig Gilhome from Prudhoe in Northumberland has been announced as the Best Heating Installer in the North East for the fourth year in a row, by judges from the industry-leading Heating Installer Awards 2025. Craig has also been shortlisted for the title of the Best 2025 HVAC [heating, ventilation and air conditioning] installer.

Craig specialises in heat pump installations across the North East. He began his career as an apprentice though a two-year Youth Training Scheme (YTS), managed by the Manpower Services Commission, which provided on-the-job training for school leavers. Now he works on large, bespoke new-build homes, and is also a member of the CIPHE.

Craig’s winning entry featured work he had completed for a four-bed home on an old farm complex. Here he installed a ground source heat pump, which was situated in a field in front of the new house, together with other sustainable solutions such as MHRV [mechanical heat recovery ventilation] and underfloor heating, using only the highest quality products for the project.

Speaking of Craig’s win, his customer said: “It was a very professional, sophisticated system. Craig really cares about his work and he has stood out amongst the other trades.”

Craig Gilhome

The nationwide awards scheme, now in its tenth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis. Representatives from the awards’ partners and sponsors CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions, Stelrad and Powered Now, as well as a team of previous winning installers, judged the entries on problem

solving, product knowledge and stand out work.

To mark its tenth anniversary, the award’s organisers have appointed a brand-new Board of Trustees, making it the only awards scheme in the industry that is run and judged by installers themselves. Each trustee will be heavily involved in the judging of the categories relevant to their individual areas of expertise.

You can help Craig to be crowned the National 2025 Heating Installer Awards winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.

Voting closes at midnight on 27th May 2025. Public votes will contribute to a quarter of the installer’s overall scores, and will be added to the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all of the regional and highly commended winners.

The winners will be announced on 25th June 2025 at InstallerSHOW, taking place at Birmingham NEC.