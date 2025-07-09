Tesco colleagues are helping to give young Berwick residents the best start in life by donating a wide range of items.

Young people transitioning to independent living through the Berwick Youth Project are receiving starter packs from Tesco Berwick-upon-Tweed to help them settle into their new homes.

The packs include a range of practical items such as bed sheets, metal tumblers, umbrellas, personal hygiene products like mouthwash and toothpaste, as well as self-care products such as false nails, false eyelashes, and makeup.

Packs have also been donated to Community Crew, a local youth group, and Alz Café, which supports people living with dementia.

Tesco Berwick recently made a donation to Andy's Mans Club.

Debra Jerdan, service lead for Information and Support Services at Berwick Youth Project, said: “We are hugely grateful to Tesco Berwick-upon-Tweed for their generous donation of starter packs for the young people we support with moving into independent living.

"Our commitment is to give Berwick’s youth the best possible start in life, and we simply couldn’t do it without the support of local organisations like Tesco. Their donations truly make a meaningful difference in the lives of these young people.”

Tesco Berwick regularly contributes to local causes through fundraisers, donations and volunteering.

Recently this included donating essential baby items to the Berwick Family Hub to support young families experiencing financial or emotional hardship, and glassware to Andy’s Man Club, a men’s mental health group.

The store also provided raffle prizes to the Northumberland MNDA Group to help raise funds for those affected by motor neurone disease.

Annie Reid, Community Champion at Tesco Berwick-upon-Tweed, said: “At Tesco Berwick, we’re dedicated to making a positive impact in our local community.

"Whether donating essentials to those about to take big life steps like having a baby or transitioning to independent living, or those in need of support with conditions like Alzheimer’s or MND, we’re proud to contribute to causes that truly make a difference.”

Tesco Community Champions are store colleagues tasked with providing a link between the store and the community it serves.

They are in charge of organising fundraising activities for causes the team and shoppers are passionate about, as well as managing a small community donation budget that can be used for financial support for community groups or events.