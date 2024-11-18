Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ten-year-old Molly Foxall from Cramlington, and her Golden Retriever, Nacho, have together achieved The Kennel Club Gold Citizen Award, after three years of hard work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Good Citizen Dog Training scheme promotes responsible dog ownership by teaching owners to train their dog for everyday life situations and is split into levels: Puppy Foundation, Bronze, Silver and Gold.

This remarkable accomplishment makes Molly one of the youngest trainers to reach the Gold level, showcasing both her exceptional commitment and dedication to dog training and her bond with Nacho.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly’s family welcomed Nacho into their home in 2021, and from the outset Molly was actively involved in Nacho’s training, attending puppy classes with her family and progressing to individual training sessions.

Molly Foxall, aged ten from Cramlington with her dog, Nacho.

Molly then took on the responsibility of Nacho’s training entirely by herself, aged just eight years old working through each level of The Kennel Club Good Citizen Dog Training scheme.

By September 2024, Molly and Nacho had passed the rigorous Gold level assessment, having achieved all three levels on their first attempt.

Molly says of her achievement: “Getting my Gold award with Nacho made me feel happy and proud, because I worked really hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was really nervous on the night of the exam but Nacho was very good, Nacho is a lot of fun to train because he loves his treats and is a very good boy.”

Helen Kerfoot, Chief Canine Health, Activities and Events Executive at The Kennel Club said: “It’s wonderful to see such a responsible young handler demonstrate so much commitment and maturity, Molly and Nacho’s achievement is an inspiration to young trainers everywhere.”

Molly’s mum, Emma, commented: “Molly feels very happy and proud to have achieved this and we are all very proud of her, they make a wonderful team.”

In addition to their Gold award, Molly and Nacho have tried their paws at rally and agility, along with attending the Young Kennel Club Camp in Scotland for the past two summers.

She has also began training their newest dog, Peri, a Jack Russell Terrier puppy, who has just started working toward his Bronze Good Citizen award.