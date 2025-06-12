Teenage Thai boxer Lynden Bound for Italy Championship

Fourteen-year-old Newcastle Thai boxer Lynden Armstrong has performed so strongly on a major northern promotion that he has been selected for the Team England squad travelling to Carrara in Italy in October for the WTKA Unified Muay Thai World championships.

‘I’ve been selected for the team owing to my consistently strong performances on Sandee events these best two years,’ explained Lynden. ‘I began competing not long after I stated Thai boxing, or Muay Thai as it should be called. I started out in the sport to improve fitness but quickly fell in love with it because of how it improved my confidence. I train at Jai Suu Muay Thai in Bedlington four days a week. In April I won Sandee’s intercontinental for my weight meaning I’ve now won 15 of 17 matches.’

‘Lynden’s always in the gym,’ explained Mother Becky Pinchard. ‘He’d be there every day if he could. He puts his all into his training. It shows in his fight record, and he deserves a chance to showcase his skills on the world stage. Muay Thai has benefited Lynden in so many ways. It keeps him active and prevents him from hanging around the streets.’

Dean Logan, 29, is an experienced elite fighter at the Bedlington gym. ‘We refer to Lynden as Larry and all agree that he’s one of the most dedicated fighters turning up to every session with a willingness to learn and determination to be the best. His hard work means that he’s now fighting at world class level. No one deserves the opportunity to compete in Italy more than Lynden and he could well win a gold. Lynden and I quickly became good friends, and I know he saw me as a role model. He adopted my leopard print shorts, my bouncy walkout music and even my haircut! However, Lynden is himself an inspiration especially to younger fighters but also to us old-timers. It’s a pleasure to be a part of his journey given his unmatched commitment.’

Thai boxer Lynden Armstrong lives in Newcastle and trains in Bedlington

Norham High School pupil Lynden ‘wants to be the best in my craft and eventually fight professionally at the best stadiums in Thailand. A fighter needs to be courageous, confident and know how to adjust in a contest. At present I’m young and wear shin guards and upper body armour. One day it will just be gloves.’

‘I’m grateful to my current sponsors including Hen and Hops, Leon’s Barbering, Westmoor Bakery, Prime Maintenance and Colour Craze. The Italy trip is self-funded so I’m hoping that more individuals and companies might offer support.’

If interested in supporting Lynden please contact Becky Pinchard via Facebook Messenger or e-mail [email protected]. Lynden returns to Barnsley Metrodome in South Yorkshire for his next Sandee bout on 12th July.