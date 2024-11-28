Teddy medics visit Gosforth school

Youngsters in Gosford had a positive taste of what a hospital visit might involve when they were invited to take their teddy bears for a medical check-up.

The school hall at St Charles’ Catholic Primary was transformed for the day into a Teddy Bear Hospital, where the school’s youngest pupils could bring their furry patients.

Run by the Teddy Bear Hospital charity, the nationwide initiative is designed to promote healthy lifestyles in children, as well as alleviating health worries.

St Charles’ was visited by the charity’s Newcastle branch, with six students from Newcastle University leading the session.

“Their aims include helping children to live a healthy life, along with reducing healthcare anxiety – showing children that going to see the doctor isn’t as scary as it might seem,” explained Nursery Teacher Emily Salter, who organised the event.

“Activities included a Teddy Bear Hospital consultation, healthy eating and exercise, dental hygiene, and learning about our bodies.”

Twenty-six Nursery children took part, along with 27 from the Reception class, with each child bringing in a small soft toy to meet the ‘doctors’.

“The children learn valuable skills, like brushing their teeth, and understand what foods are healthy or not,” continued Miss Salter. “By being able to play, and explore medical equipment such as a stethoscope, it makes it a less daunting experience if they do ever need to see a doctor.

“It was interesting to watch and listen to the communication and language skills from some of the quieter children, who were chatting away to the students.”

It was the third time the Teddy Bear Hospital had visited the school, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“It linked into our literacy focus text of Funny Bones, where we were talking about our bodies,” added Miss Salter.

“It is also a fun enhancement opportunity for the children, and it is helpful to have it taking place in school.”