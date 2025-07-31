Team Solan celebrates 10 years and £2 million raised for cancer support in the North East

Local cancer charity, Team Solan, hits an extraordinary double milestone - celebrating its 10-year anniversary this August and surpassing an incredible £2 million raised to support those affected by cancer across the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From one man’s mission in 2015 to a life-changing support system for thousands, the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust – known as Team Solan – has become a constant lifeline to over 400 ‘warriors’: children, adults, and families battling cancer or living with bereavement.

Founded by Spennymoor man, Mark Solan, in honour of his mam, grandmother, and two family friends lost to cancer, Team Solan has grown from a one-off charity boxing match to a vital community based organisation, offering free counselling, holistic therapies, hair loss advice, support groups, financial and practical help, support hub and kitchen, retail store, allotment, patient transport, and a wellness centre, all tailored to individual needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decade of dedication

Mark at No. 10

Team Solan was born in August 2015, after Mark raised an astonishing £22,000 for Cancer Research UK at a white-collar boxing event hosted by Ultra Events. That single event became the spark for something far bigger, and now, ten years on, Ultra Events is honouring Mark’s journey by presenting him with a Top Fundraiser Award and pledging a further £20,000 in support, raised through auctions and raffles at their North East events.

“We’ve watched with pride as Mark turned one fight night into a decade-long fight for others,” said Jon Leonard, founder of Ultra Events. “His determination, compassion and relentless energy have helped thousands of people through the darkest times. He is the definition of a local legend.”

Providing a lifeline

Team Solan's impact goes far beyond the numbers. For people like Jim Smith, diagnosed with terminal cancer and told he had just months to live, the charity has offered more than support – it gave him and his family time, dignity, and hope. “Mark didn’t just help me – he carried me and my family through the toughest time of our lives,” said Jim. “He organised a wedding blessing for me and my wife, made sure my kids had memories they could hold onto. Team Solan gave us the strength to keep going.”

After the Pride of Britain Awards, Mark walked all the way home to the North East

Jim is now in remission, against the odds, and still proudly calls himself a “Team Solan Warrior”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening the doors of its first charity shop in 2016, Team Solan’s has become a firm fixture in County Durham and the surrounding areas. From holistic therapy rooms and counselling suites, to a thriving wellness centre and superstore, every milestone has been fuelled by donations, volunteers, and the incredible support of the local community.

Mark’s determination made headlines in 2017, when he walked from the Pride of Britain Awards in London back to Spennymoor – a 19-day trek through injury and exhaustion that raised both funds and national awareness.

Now, with a small but mighty team of 12 part-time staff and 40 volunteers, Team Solan spends approximately £330,000 annually to provide free, personalised care across the North East. Its commitment remains unchanged: no waiting lists, no red tape, just help when it's needed most.

Mark Solan with just one of the many 'warriors' the charity supports

The charity shows no signs of slowing down. With a newly launched Wellness Centre (2024), a merged retail and furniture superstore (2023), and ongoing plans to expand its reach, Team Solan continues to answer the call of every person who walks through its doors in need of comfort, support, or simply someone who understands. “This charity was built with love, loss and a belief that no one should face cancer alone,” said Mark Solan. “Reaching £2 million raised is unbelievable – but what matters more is what that money has done, and continues to do, for our warriors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate 10 years of Team Solan, the public is encouraged to get involved – whether through fundraising, volunteering, or simply spreading the word. Businesses can also support the charity through sponsorships or standing orders. Mark has also been nominated for the This Morning Local Hero Award at this year’s Pride of Britain Awards. And yes – if shortlisted, he’s promised to walk home again. Add your nomination for Mark to win the ‘This Morning Local Hero Award' here.