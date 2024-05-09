Team Northumbrian Water hike Hadrian's Wall in "Walking for Water" challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This May, "Team Northumbrian Water" will embark on a challenging and impactful journey – an 85-mile sponsored walk along the length of Hadrian's Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Proudly sponsored by Mediaworks, the "Walking for Water" event aims to raise awareness and funds for Northumbrian WaterAid, a leading international charity dedicated to providing clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene to everyone, everywhere.

Over three demanding days starting on May 17th, the team will traverse the iconic Roman wall, experiencing breathtaking landscapes, historic landmarks, and diverse wildlife. The group is set to camp overnight or stay in local accommodations, all while pushing their limits for a cause that affects millions around the world.

Walking for Water event

"We're incredibly motivated to take on this challenge in support of Northumbrian WaterAid's vital work," says Jennie Collingwood, Head of Corporate Affairs at Northumbrian Water.

“Keeping hydrated is really important, however, access to clean water is something many of us take for granted and unfortunately, too many people still do not have access to clean drinking water. We want to make a difference, that’s why we’re committed to supporting Northumbrian WaterAid’s target to bring this water crisis to an end by 2030. We also believe the historical significance of Hadrian's Wall will serve as a powerful reminder of the enduring need for clean water, a basic human right for all."

Collingwood continued, “We extend our gratitude to Mediaworks for their sponsorship of this impactful event and moreover for joining us on the hike of a lifetime. Starting out as a conversation and making the event a reality truly brings the meaning of partnership to life. Together businesses can make a difference with a clear vision, shared values and a determination to change lives”.

Alongside Collingwood, the team includes, Brett Jacobson, Chief Executive Office at Mediaworks, Andrew Blenkinsop, Chief Strategy Officer at Mediaworks, Ian Dinning, Change Management Director at Mediaworks, Claire Watson-Armstrong of Bamburgh Castle, Helen Crowther, National Digital Primary Care Nurse Lead at the NHS and John Noone, Head of Office at Marsh Commercial.

Brett Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer at Mediaworks, said: “We hope this event will raise much needed funds for Northumbrian WaterAid. We believe everyone, wherever they live, should have access to clean water. It is fair to say this hike is definitely going to be a challenge with many ups and downs, but it’s all for a great charity. Hopefully everyone gets behind the Walking for Water trek and together we can make a difference.”

Northumbrian WaterAid is a charity that works tirelessly to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere. Northumbrian Water has been working with Northumbrian WaterAid since 1981 and as a founding member, have directed their support to communities in Madagascar, a country where 13.8 million people – almost half the population – lack even a basic water service, raising an incredible £1 million to support Northumbrian WaterAid’s work.

Northumbrian Water is excited to now be venturing into new geographies as they look ahead to launching a Sanitation and Water Operator partnership in Zambia this year.

Funds raised by "Team Northumbrian Water" through the Walking for Water event will directly support Northumbrian WaterAid's life-changing projects, bringing clean water, sanitation facilities, and hygiene education to communities in need.