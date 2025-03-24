Team celebration kicks off 2025 at Amazon

The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Darlington set the tone for the year with a masquerade ball party at Hardwick Hall Hotel in Sedgefield.

Amazon employees were invited to celebrate the achievement of the hundreds of colleagues who work at Amazon in Darlington during the company’s busiest months – known internally as ‘peak’.

During the pre-Christmas shopping season, Amazon employs thousands of seasonal workers to join the teams across its network of buildings in the UK. When the festive season passes, the team members from each fulfilment centre come together in style as a reward for their efforts delivering smiles to customers throughout the year

McKenzie Sacchet, General Manager at Amazon in Darlington, said: “As other workplaces are winding down for Christmas, operations in our fulfilment centre ramp up. It takes a huge team of people to ensure that every item ordered on Amazon throughout the festive season gets into customers’ hands safely and efficiently.

“That couldn’t be achieved without our colleagues at Amazon in Darlington, so we wanted to mark and reward that with a post-festive season party. We’ve kicked off this year together by celebrating all that we achieved last year, and I, for one, am looking forward to another brilliant year.”

Lesley Anne Mattimoe, who works at Amazon in Darlington, attended the party. She said: “It was brilliant to see out our busiest season in 2024 and see in 2025 with a big event to celebrate teamwork and fun. I’m excited to see what this year holds for us at Amazon in Darlington.”