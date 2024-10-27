Swarland's Joss Parker nets four in Anderson Cup blitz
Joss Parker grabbed four and Evan Lonsdale netted a hat-trick in the comprehensive 10-0 win at Lowick, with Kye Heron, a Ciaran Jewel penalty and Tommy Hardy notching the others.
They are joined in the last four by Wooler, led by man of the match Ross Soutar Tait, who had to work hard for a 3-2 success at North Sunderland Reserves.
The Fishermen went in front thanks to a brilliant 25-yard finish in off the underside of the bar from 16-year-old James Preston but Liam Nesbit levelled just before the break.
Further goals from Gregor Sharp and Alfie Wilson put the Glendalers in charge and although North Sunderland pulled one back and piled on the pressure, Wooler held out for the win.
Rothbury Reserves are also into the semis after a 2-0 win at Longhoughton Rangers with Joe Aynsley netting both in the second half.
Rangers struck the woodwork twice but Rothbury held firm for the win.