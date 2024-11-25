Support local sport: Alnwick RFC are selling Christmas trees to raise money for their rugby juniors and minis

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:14 BST

Alnwick Rugby Football Club (RFC) are beginning their annual Christmas tree sale to raise money for the Rugby Junior and Minis.

Christmas tree sales will start at the club on Friday 29th November, and then every Tuesday and Friday 6-8pm, and Saturday and Sundays 12-2pm until Sunday 15 December.

Rugby mini and juniors chairman, Tony Manners said: “We have sold trees now for a number of years and all the money raised goes back to the mini and junior part of the club to pay for trips away or replacement kit, that sort of thing.

“It is a great way of bringing the age grades together with the added benefit of raising much needed funds.”

The trees will start from £38 for five foot to £58 for seven foot, and the club urge those needing to get rid of their trees after Christmas to give the Alnwick Young Farmers Club a call.

