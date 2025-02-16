Super Sam slams home in Morpeth victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sam Hodgson reopened his Morpeth account in spectacular fashion.

The striker, on-loan from Blyth Spartans for a third spell at Town, showed some nifty footwork on the edge of the box and fired high beyond helpless Prescot Cables keeper Calvin Hare into the top corner.

That goal gave the Highwaymen a commanding two goal lead and was no less than they deserved from an impressive team display that took them up into seventh.

Hodgson has netted 21 times previously for the Craik Park side - but he can't have struck many better.

Morpeth are back at Craik Park on Saturday

“It’s been a funny season because our away form has been better than at home, which we don’t want as we want fans coming and seeing us playing good football,” said manager Craig Lynch after.

“It was very comfortable in the end and it got a little too comfortable as they’ve nicked a goal with a nice finish, and they’ve had a couple of corners, but we’ve stood up to the test and it was a great win.”

A clever Hodgson flick put in Rhys Evans in down the left but he pulled his shot as he went to curl around the advancing keeper, who saved comfortably.

Town did go ahead in the 29th minute when Evans and Danny Barlow combined and the latter’s pin-point cross was headed back across the keeper into the net by in-form Nic Bollado.

Hodgson almost got on the scoresheet when he hit a Bollado cross first-time which was saved by Hare’s feet, and after the interval both Bollado and Hodgson had efforts blocked on the line as the ball bobbled in the six-yard box and they just couldn’t force it home.

“We know what Hodgy can do and that’s why we wanted him here,” continued Lynch.

“As soon as he became available, we wanted him. He’s a striker, he needs love, you give him it and he repays you. It was an outstanding finish.”

That stunning strike came in the 72nd minute and Danny Barlow almost added a third when he hit a shot from the right angle of the box that the diving Hare saved well at full stretch.

He didn’t have long to wait to get on the scoresheet, however, as a brilliant Will Dowling ball sent him clear down the middle and he lashed high into the roof of the net inside the near post.

Cables pulled one back late on when Morpeth only half-cleared a free kick and Nelson Digbeu drilled in low.

“We kept a good shape, they found us hard to break down and were getting frustrated. We just looked calm and composed and they are nice wins them,” said Lynch, whose side are back in action at Craik Park when they take on Bamber Bridge on Saturday before hosting Ashington in the NFA Senior Cup semi-finals next Tuesday evening.