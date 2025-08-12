Summer Success Story: Bell View Thanks Belford's Fundraising Heroes

Our 20th birthday celebrations during Small Charity Week were a tremendous success, with VIPs including George Farr (High Sheriff), Duncan Roberts (architect of Bell View) and Councillor Guy Renner Thompson joining us for inspiring speeches, cake and reflection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following this milestone, the team at Bell View wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the incredible volunteers and community members who made our summer fundraising an outstanding success. Through three key events, we raised approximately £2,000 for our vital community transport service, demonstrating once again the generous spirit that makes North Northumberland so special.

Our Family Fun Day launched the summer with bouncy castle, 'Bucking Bronco', coconut shy and numerous activities, while music from the Grey Catz brought smiles throughout the day. The Bell View Cafe & Tiki Bar at Belford Arts Festival saw our tireless volunteers ensuring every visitor experienced the warmth and hospitality we're known for. Our Summer Fair beautifully concluded the programme with tables laden with cakes and scones, accompanied by music from Heads on the Block. Each event embodied our organisation's spirit of bringing people together through pure enjoyment while raising vital funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The generosity and dedication of our volunteers and wider community has been absolutely incredible," said Juliet Short, Head of Operations. "Every pound raised will make a real difference to people in rural communities across North Northumberland who depend on our transport service as a lifeline."

Tiki Bar, Bell View, Belford Arts Festival.

Autumn brings more opportunities to support our cause with a vibrant 60s-90s disco in September, promising nostalgia and dancing through the decades, followed by a sponsored walk at beautiful Lindisfarne in October where participants can enjoy stunning coastal scenery. All proceeds support our community transport service, providing essential connections for people in rural areas who might otherwise be isolated from vital services, social opportunities, and healthcare appointments.

We're also delighted to host two coffee mornings during September supporting Hospice Care and Macmillan Cancer Support, reflecting our commitment to the wider care network that makes such a difference to families across our region. These events highlight Bell View's versatility as a welcoming venue. Whether planning birthday parties, seeking space for groups or classes, or considering other events, we remain flexible and open to new ideas. Contact Emma Arthur (our Events & Operations Manager) on 01668 219220 to discuss how our facilities might work for you.

Thank you again to all volunteers, supporters, and community members who continue making Bell View's work possible.