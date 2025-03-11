Suffragette tribute: Rothbury WI day out at Beamish museum's International Women's Day exhibition

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:19 BST
As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Rothbury Women’s Institute (WI) dressed as suffragettes for a historic day out at Beamish.

On Sunday, March 9, the group attended a national WI exhibition at the miners’ welfare hall in Beamish museum, showcasing materials used by the WI over the last 110 years.

Carey Fluker Hunt, member of Rothbury WI in attendance, explained: “It was a playful way to honour the contribution made by those women back then who did so much to make it possible for us to live the way we do now, and to have the rights and opportunities that we’ve got.

"The exhibition was outstanding. It was so skilful and beautiful to look at, and the content ranged from funny or touching to really hard-hitting and memorable.”

From left to right: Caroline Dawson, Elspeth Marsh, Dee Scally, Carey Fluker Hunt, Diana Bell (Longhorsley WI), Vivienne Fleet, Jill Robson, and Ros Allen.

From left to right: Caroline Dawson, Elspeth Marsh, Dee Scally, Carey Fluker Hunt, Diana Bell (Longhorsley WI), Vivienne Fleet, Jill Robson, and Ros Allen.

Carey Fluker Hunt in Rothbury, setting out to Beamish for the day.

Carey Fluker Hunt in Rothbury, setting out to Beamish for the day.

Rothbury WI member, Vivienne Hunt at the WI exhibition in Beamish.

Rothbury WI member, Vivienne Hunt at the WI exhibition in Beamish.

Rothbury WI member, Carey in suffragette dress at the 1900s town in Beamish.

Rothbury WI member, Carey in suffragette dress at the 1900s town in Beamish.

