On Sunday, March 9, the group attended a national WI exhibition at the miners’ welfare hall in Beamish museum, showcasing materials used by the WI over the last 110 years.

Carey Fluker Hunt, member of Rothbury WI in attendance, explained: “It was a playful way to honour the contribution made by those women back then who did so much to make it possible for us to live the way we do now, and to have the rights and opportunities that we’ve got.