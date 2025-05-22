SUEZ recycling and recovery UK Marks World Biodiversity Day with Call for Business to Support Nature

With more than half of the world’s GDP either highly or moderately dependent on nature, SUEZ recycling and recovery UK (SUEZ) is marking World Biodiversity Day today (22 May) with a call for businesses to bring nature into the boardroom and commit to protect this precious resource.

Supporting nature and biodiversity is central to SUEZ’s aims to preserve natural resources. Schools and community groups have had the chance to see this up close at the Seghill restored landfill site in Cramlington which hosts its own nature reserve to help to educate around the need to increase and protect natural habitats.

Restored landfill sites can create thriving habitats for wildlife, with the Seghill site home to red squirrels, hedgehogs, and bees. In fact the site is one of seven landfill sites in northern England, managed by SUEZ, with onsite apiaries which are managed in partnership with local bee keeping associations.

John Scanlon, SUEZ recycling and recovery CEO said: "Our purpose is to build a sustainable future that doesn’t cost the earth and the need to put biodiversity and the protection of natural resources at the centre of every business model has never been more important.

Seghill landfill nature trail hedgehog homes

“It’s worrying that World Biodiversity Day this year comes just two days after the UK’s ‘Overshoot Day’ – the day when countries start to consume more than they can sustainably replace. This year we hit that point on 20 May – last year we didn’t reach it until 3 June. So it is crucial that this becomes a focus for every business in the UK.”

Globally, as well as in the UK, SUEZ has made concrete commitments within its 2023–2027 sustainable development roadmap to reduce its own ecological footprint and accelerate solutions that support biodiversity regeneration. These actions directly address the five primary factors responsible for biodiversity loss: land artificialisation, overexploitation of natural resources, climate change, water pollution, and invasive alien species.

