Successful launch for Explorer Scouts in Berwick-Upon-Tweed

Berwick-Upon-Tweeds brand new explorer scout unit opens with action packed launch event, welcoming it's first adventure seeking teens!

Monday, October7 saw the first seven young adventure seekers (girls and boys aged 14-17) step through the doors of East Ord Village Hall, taking part in an action-packed evening having a go at just a few of the over 250 activities that scouting has to offer!

From making paracord bracelets and soft axe throwing, to having a campfire and making smores, there was lots of fun to be had, all whilst making new friends.

The unit will be meeting weekly at 7:30pm – 9pm to East Ord Village Hall, TD15 2NS and they’re still on the lookout for even more local and enthusiastic teens to get involved!

Berwick Explorers.

And we’d love for that to be you!

Being an Explorer is all about discovering the world on your own terms and making the most of what you have, wherever and whoever you are. Alongside your new friends, you’ll master the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run, and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school.

Guided by a dedicated team of volunteer leaders, there are plans for unmissable opportunities for you to get involved with into the rest of 2024 and beyond! And being an Explorer with a youth lead programme, means you get to have a say in what you and the unit get up to!

Whether you’re hiking to faraway lands or building a robot in your local town hall, you’ll have the freedom to choose what you’d like to do, and work together with adults to make it happen!

So why wouldn’t you want to join the adventure?

To find out more about how you can get involved – contact the unit at [email protected]